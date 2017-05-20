Phoenix Suns Predraft Workout #2: Jar...

Phoenix Suns Predraft Workout #2: Jarret Allen, Iwundu and Kornet

The Suns hold the 4th, 32nd and 54th picks in the upcoming draft, and will likely spend most of the group workouts evaluating talent for the two second-round picks as well players who could signed to the new 16th and 17th roster spots designated for "two way" contracts with the D-Leage affiliate. Players who visited the Suns on Tuesday include guys who would win a "length" contest over just about any current wing on the roster.

