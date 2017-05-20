Phoenix Suns Predraft Workout #1: Motley headlines the group, plus Hart and Kuzma

The Suns hold the 4th, 32nd and 54th picks in the upcoming draft, and will likely spend most of the group workouts evaluating talent for the two second-round picks as well players who could signed to the new 16th and 17th roster spots designated for "two way" contracts with the D-Leage affiliate. Johnathan Motley has the highest upside of the group - projected just outside the first round as a super-long small forward from Baylor with a 240 pound frame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bright Side of the Sun.