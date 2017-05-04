Phoenix Suns 2016-17 report cards: Marquese Chriss will capture your heart
Evaluating Marquese Chriss ' rookie season is dependent upon the lens in which you choose to view through. Detractors will nit-pick on the amount of fouls he accumulates in short bursts of time , the few times a game he would lapse and lose his man on defense, and his occasionally streaky offensive arsenal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bright Side of the Sun.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC