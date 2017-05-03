Phoenix Suns 2016-17 Report Cards: Dragan Bender displayed promise in rookie season
The Phoenix Suns drafted Dragan Bender fourth overall in 2016, knowing full well he would be a project. As the youngest player in the NBA last year and one adjusting to a different style of basketball than what he was accustomed to in Europe, Bender's game had rawness for days.
