Northern Arizona Suns head coach Ty Ellis working with prospects at NBA Draft Combine
Northern Arizona Suns head coach Ty Ellis is one of four D-League head coaches to work with prospects invited to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. Congratulations to @CoachTyEllis who was invited to the NBA Draft Combine, powered by @UnderArmour , where he will work with top prospects! pic.twitter.com/UoJQZLmHmy "We are so proud of Ty," NAZ Suns President Chris Presson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bright Side of the Sun.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC