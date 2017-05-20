Northern Arizona Suns head coach Ty Ellis working with prospects at NBA Draft Combine

Northern Arizona Suns head coach Ty Ellis is one of four D-League head coaches to work with prospects invited to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. Congratulations to @CoachTyEllis who was invited to the NBA Draft Combine, powered by @UnderArmour , where he will work with top prospects! pic.twitter.com/UoJQZLmHmy "We are so proud of Ty," NAZ Suns President Chris Presson said.

