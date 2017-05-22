NBA star Isaiah Thomas opens up about his familya s tragedy
NBA star Isaiah Thomas opened up about how he was able to overcome a recent family tragedy through basketball, saying in an interview with ABC News' Good Morning America that despite having second thoughts about continuing with his season, he wasn't one to take "the easy way out." Thomas' sister, Chyna Thomas, was killed in a car crash last month at the age of 22, just one day before his team, the Boston Celtics, was supposed to play against the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
