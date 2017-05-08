'Myth' around Kejriwal's 'crusade' against corruption busted: BJP
A sacked Delhi minister today accused chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of accepting Rs 2 crore in cash from a cabinet colleague being probed for alleged corruption, prompting a dismissive rebuttal from the AAP leader's deputy. Former Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra has alleged that he saw Satyendra Jain paying two crore rupees to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in front of his eyes.
