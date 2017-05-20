Miami Heat President Pat Riley assures that South Florida remains his base of operation
Pat Riley has both confirmed and clarified his contract status to in the wake of an inquiry from the Sun Sentinel. The Heat confirmed the report in ESPN the Magazine that Riley a year ago agreed to a five-year extension to continue in his role as team president, which would keep him under contract through the 2020-21 season, when he will turn 76. In that profile, it was mentioned that Riley's agreement is "with the understanding that he can work anywhere, including his [Malibu] perch overlooking the Pacific."
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC