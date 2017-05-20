Miami Heat President Pat Riley assure...

Miami Heat President Pat Riley assures that South Florida remains his base of operation

Pat Riley has both confirmed and clarified his contract status to in the wake of an inquiry from the Sun Sentinel. The Heat confirmed the report in ESPN the Magazine that Riley a year ago agreed to a five-year extension to continue in his role as team president, which would keep him under contract through the 2020-21 season, when he will turn 76. In that profile, it was mentioned that Riley's agreement is "with the understanding that he can work anywhere, including his [Malibu] perch overlooking the Pacific."

