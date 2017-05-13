Markieff Morris hits Stephen A. Smith's butt
Markieff Morris hits Stephen A. Smith's butt Stephen A. Smith's face is priceless. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/05/markieff-morris-washington-wizards-boston-celtics-game-6-stephen-a-smith-slapped-video Rightfully so, the Washington Wizards were stoked Friday night after beating the Boston Celtics 92-91 thanks to a perfect 3-pointer from John Wall , forcing a Game 7. When their adrenaline was pumping and the Verizon Center was going wild after an intensely dramatic Game 6 finish, Wall had the best reaction to the win, but Markieff Morris had the second-best.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC