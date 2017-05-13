Markieff Morris hits Stephen A. Smith's butt Stephen A. Smith's face is priceless. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/05/markieff-morris-washington-wizards-boston-celtics-game-6-stephen-a-smith-slapped-video Rightfully so, the Washington Wizards were stoked Friday night after beating the Boston Celtics 92-91 thanks to a perfect 3-pointer from John Wall , forcing a Game 7. When their adrenaline was pumping and the Verizon Center was going wild after an intensely dramatic Game 6 finish, Wall had the best reaction to the win, but Markieff Morris had the second-best.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.