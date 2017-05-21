Lindsey Graham: Trump-Russia investig...

Lindsey Graham: Trump-Russia investigation has evolved into a 'criminal investigation'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

News that the Department of Justice appointed a special counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, to lead the Russian Federation probe rocked Washington. The White House has said the firing was unrelated to the FBI's Russian Federation investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May 1 Boston phart 2
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
News Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14) Aug '14 NCTERP 1
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,053 • Total comments across all topics: 281,193,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC