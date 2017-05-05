LeBron is Kareem of the crop

Back on the playoff stage, where he's starred so many times before, LeBron James is making things look easy. James scored 39 points, passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time career playoff scoring list and pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 125-103 blowout over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal on Wednesday night.

