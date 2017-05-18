Kyrie Irving hints at early retirement

Kyrie Irving may retire surprisingly soon; maybe even a couple of seasons after his current contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers expires. While making appearance on the Road Trippin' Podcast, Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving dropped a bombshell, kinda.

