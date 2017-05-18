Jimmy Butler makes 3rd-team All-NBA, ...

Jimmy Butler makes 3rd-team All-NBA, takes 1st step toward super-max deal

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Jimmy Butler earned third-team All- NBA honors on Thursday, a career first for a career year in which he set personal bests in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, free-throw attempts and free-throw percentage. Perhaps more pertinent to the Bulls ' future, Butler's honor starts the clock on him possibly qualifying for a designated-player exception in the new collective bargaining agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May 1 Boston phart 2
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
News Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14) Aug '14 NCTERP 1
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,260 • Total comments across all topics: 281,118,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC