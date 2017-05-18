James, Love help Cavs rout Celtics 11...

James, Love help Cavs rout Celtics 117-104 in Game 1

17 hrs ago

LeBron James embarrassed every defender Boston threw at him and the Cleveland Cavaliers picked up where they left off following a long layoff, rolling to a 117-104 victory over the Celtics on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Chicago, IL

