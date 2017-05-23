Irving's 42 carry Cavs to win, 3-1 le...

Irving's 42 carry Cavs to win, 3-1 lead over Celtics

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

Kyrie Irving saved the Cavaliers and set a career playoff high with 42 points in Cleveland's 112-99 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night. The Cavs can reach their third straight NBA Finals, and LeBron James his seventh in a row, with a win in Game 5 on Thursday night in Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... Mon Hear Pharts 2
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May 1 Boston phart 2
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,818 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC