Irving's 42 carry Cavs to win, 3-1 lead over Celtics

Kyrie Irving saved the Cavaliers and set a career playoff high with 42 points in Cleveland's 112-99 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night. The Cavs can reach their third straight NBA Finals, and LeBron James his seventh in a row, with a win in Game 5 on Thursday night in Boston.

