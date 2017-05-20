Home's where the heart is for Wiz, Celtics as Game 6 arrives

Isaiah Thomas' Boston Celtics and John Wall's Washington Wizards have built something of a rivalry this season, going back and forth, trading wins on the court and barbs off it, from the "Funeral Game" in January to the lost tooth and ejection of their current playoff series. One thing every matchup had in common so far as Washington prepares to host Boston in Game 6 on Friday night? The home team wins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.