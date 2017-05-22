"He's human." LeBron James struggles,...

"He's human." LeBron James struggles, exchanges words with fan after Game 3 loss.

16 hrs ago

James exchanged words with a fan late Sunday night after the Boston Celtics stormed back from a 21-point deficit in the third quarter and shocked the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. As he walked down a hallway inside Quicken Loans Arena to the postgame news conference, James, who scored just 11 points and only one in the final 18 minutes, was heckled by the fan for his sub-par outing.

Chicago, IL

