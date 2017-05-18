Gerald Green starting Game 2: Ty Lue thinks Boston Celtics are...
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens will return to wing Gerald Green as the team's fifth starter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference Finals series with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Inserting Green into the first unit helped to shift a first-round series against the Chicago Bulls, but did not prove nearly as impactful against the Washington Wizards in Round 2. Green will take big man Amir Johnson's spot.
