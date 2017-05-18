Game #43: A's Win Third Straight
As the NBA's Boston Celtics were being historically humiliated in front of their home fans in the Eastern Conference Finals, and as it became known that Isaiah Thomas would simply sit out the remainder of the playoffs, so too has their baseball team been drubbed by the Swingin' A's in Oakland. The Athletics came in riding an improbable streak of 4 walk-off wins in their last 7 home games--one of them a Mark Canha home run last night against the Red Sox to win 3-2 in 10 innings.
