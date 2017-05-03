Fox News Co-President Bill Shine Departs Network
I'll repeat what I said when Fox News fired O'Reilly: Fox News deserves no accolades for this action, only scorn for the industrial scale harassment the network forced its employees to endure. Additional appointments also include Brian Jones , now president of Fox Business Network, Amy Listerman as new CFO of Fox News and current human resources chief Kevin Lord , who will take on the additional duties as head of compliance, reporting to Gerson Zweifach, Chief Corporate Counsel of 21st Century Fox .
