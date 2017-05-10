Even Kyrie Irving, who said the Earth is flat, thinks LaVar Ball needs to tone it down
LaVar and Lonzo Ball have been in the news on a near constant basis lately, with the release of Lonzo's . Basically everyone related to basketball in any way has offered their opinion on the shoes, or just LaVar's whole approach to his son's fame in general.
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
