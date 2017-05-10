Even Kyrie Irving, who said the Earth...

Even Kyrie Irving, who said the Earth is flat, thinks LaVar Ball needs to tone it down

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

LaVar and Lonzo Ball have been in the news on a near constant basis lately, with the release of Lonzo's . Basically everyone related to basketball in any way has offered their opinion on the shoes, or just LaVar's whole approach to his son's fame in general.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May 1 Boston phart 2
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
News Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14) Aug '14 NCTERP 1
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,762 • Total comments across all topics: 280,988,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC