Celtics power past Wizards in Game 7, 115-105

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is introduced before Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas shoots between Washington Wizards guard John Wall, left, and Wizards center Marcin Gortat during the first quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.