Celtics power past Wizards in Game 7, 115-105

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, right, goes down with the ball as Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart defends during the second quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston. BOSTON - Isaiah Thomas scored 29 points and had 12 assists, Kelly Olynyk scored a career-playoff high 26 points and the Boston Celtics used a big fourth quarter to outlast the Washington Wizards 115-105 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday night.

