Cavs-Warriors III doesn't need stoking but it will surely get some -- Bud Shaw's Sports Spin
Cavs-Warriors III has been so anticipated for so long that the rivalry - shhh, don't tell LeBron it is one - doesn't need any stoking. The latest example is Ty Lue saying Boston's offensive adjustments after Isaiah Thomas injury has made them harder to prepare for than the Golden State Warriors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC