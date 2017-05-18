Cavs send Celtics to record loss, lead series 2-0

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives between Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder and guard Isaiah Thomas during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston. less Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives between Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder and guard Isaiah Thomas during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, ... more Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, right, blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.