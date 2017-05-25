Bright Side Prospect Preview: Lauri Markkanen Scouting Report
When looking for the next transcendent player, one always has to have that unique trait that stands out from the rest. With former Arizona big man Lauri Markkanen, his pure scoring and ability to stretch the floor is something that will be valued highly by many NBA personnel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bright Side of the Sun.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC