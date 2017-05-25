Bright Side Prospect Preview: Lauri M...

Bright Side Prospect Preview: Lauri Markkanen Scouting Report

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Bright Side of the Sun

When looking for the next transcendent player, one always has to have that unique trait that stands out from the rest. With former Arizona big man Lauri Markkanen, his pure scoring and ability to stretch the floor is something that will be valued highly by many NBA personnel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bright Side of the Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May 22 Hear Pharts 2
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May 1 Boston phart 2
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,333 • Total comments across all topics: 281,350,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC