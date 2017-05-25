Basketball: Kiwi Tai Wynyard happy to learn tough lessons with Kentucky Wildcats
Tai Wynyard of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots the ball during the game against the Cleveland State Vikings. Photo/Getty Images Tai Wynyard pauses and considers the question carefully ... what is the most valuable lesson he's learnt during two years at University of Kentucky? There have been so many home truths, cruelly dispatched by an American college basketball system that often seems a mere stopover on the way to the professional ranks and less to do with actual education.
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
