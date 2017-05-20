2017 Phoenix Suns Draft Profile: Jays...

2017 Phoenix Suns Draft Profile: Jayson Tatum... is he a good fit for Phoenix?

Duke University and Coach K have a long history of putting strong college teams out on the court and sending players on to the NBA. This year they have three players, Jayson Tatum , Luke Kennard and Harry Giles likely to be first round draft picks with Tatum the pick of the litter probably going 4th or 5th in the draft.

