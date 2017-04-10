Westbrook breaks triple-double record...

Westbrook breaks triple-double record and secures dramatic win for Thunder

16 hrs ago

Russell Westbrook enjoyed yet another magical night in a magical campaign as he broke the NBA's single-season record for triple-doubles and then hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Oklahoma City Thunder victory over the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook collected 50 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to break Oscar Robertson's 56-year-old record with his 42nd triple-double of the season.

