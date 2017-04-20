Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he won't run for re-election in 2018
Chaffetz said on Wednesday morning he was confident he would have been "reelected by large margins", but that he "made a personal decision to return to the private sector". Two-term Utah Gov. Gary Herbert won't be term-limited out in 2020, but has said he isn't interested in running for a third term.
