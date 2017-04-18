Toronto Raptors leave it late to see off Milwaukee Bucks and tie series

Kyle Lowry scored the go-ahead points in the final 10 seconds as the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 106-100 to tie their NBA play-off series 1-1. Those decisive points came in a total of 22 for Lowry, in addition to 23 for DeMar DeRozan, as the Raptors hit back from defeat in game one of their best-of-seven encounter.

