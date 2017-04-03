The Celtics' potential first round matchups: Milwaukee Bucks

Remember this scene in Game of Death when Bruce Lee is advancing up the temple fighting every boss and finally faces Kareem Abdul Jabbar on the third floor? Since February 8th, the Bucks have been devastatingly good when they're on their game. They're 18-7 since losing Jabari Parker and getting back Kris Middleton on the same night against the Heat .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Celtics.