TBT: Tom Chambers' 60 Point Game for 89-90 Phoenix Suns

Remember the warm, fuzzy feeling when Devin Booker scored 70 points in a game last month? Imagine a Suns player breaking a franchise record for points in a game during a 50+ win, Western Conference finalist season, and winning the game as well. That's what happened when Tom Chambers torched the Seattle SuperSonics for 60 points on March 24, 1990 in a 121-95 win.

