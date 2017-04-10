Suns' Tyler Ulis Named one of two Kia Rookies of Month

The New York Knicks' Willy Hernangomez and the Phoenix Suns' Tyler Ulis today were named the Kia NBA Eastern and Western Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in April. Hernangomez, the 35th pick in NBA Draft 2015 presented by State Farm, led all Eastern Conference rookies in rebounding and ranked second in scoring .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.