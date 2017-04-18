Suns' Steve Albert retires after 45 years in sportscasting Phoenix Suns television play-by-play announcer Steve Albert is retiring, ending a 45-year career in sports broadcasting Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pzdm8i PHOENIX - Phoenix Suns television play-by-play announcer Steve Albert is retiring, ending a 45-year career in sports broadcasting. Before that, he spent 13 years as the voice of the New Jersey Nets, five seasons as TV play-by-play announcer for the Golden State Warriors and one season with the New Orleans Hornets.

