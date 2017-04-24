Stick with Starting Lineup for Game 1 vs. Wizards as Isaiah Thomas Will Play
A day after speaking at his sister Chyna's funeral, Isaiah Thomas is back at the Garden and will start for the Boston Celtics in Gamed 1 of their second round NBA Playoffs series against the Washington Wizards. "I've had a lot of talks with him over the past few weeks," Celtics coach Brad sevens said of Thomas.
