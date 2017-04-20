Protestors Dog Christie as Booker Pleads for Federal Help on Tunnel Upgrades
To preserve federal funding for critical rail projects, New Jersey and NY senators on Wednesday asked U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to examine firsthand the decaying train tunnels that threaten to cripple regional travel if they fail. Andrew Cuomo, and NY and New Jersey hope to retain the government funding promised by the Obama administration to move forward with the $20 billion proposed Gateway Tunnel project, expected to double train capacity beneath the Hudson River and reduce the impact should another Superstorm Sandy knock an existing tunnel out of commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC