Protestors Dog Christie as Booker Pleads for Federal Help on Tunnel Upgrades

To preserve federal funding for critical rail projects, New Jersey and NY senators on Wednesday asked U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to examine firsthand the decaying train tunnels that threaten to cripple regional travel if they fail. Andrew Cuomo, and NY and New Jersey hope to retain the government funding promised by the Obama administration to move forward with the $20 billion proposed Gateway Tunnel project, expected to double train capacity beneath the Hudson River and reduce the impact should another Superstorm Sandy knock an existing tunnel out of commission.

