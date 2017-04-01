Phoenix Suns Draft Watch: De'Aaron Fox
The freshman point guard out of Kentucky is compared by NBADraft.net to current Atlanta Hawks misfit guard Dennis Schroeder. Fox's recent claim to draft stardom is his huge splash in the NCAA tournament when he dropped 39 points in 36 minutes all over Lonzo Ball's lackluster defense.
