NBA star Isaiah Thomas' sister killed in car accident

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas threads between Milwaukee Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova and center Greg Monroe on a drive to the basket during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. less Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas threads between Milwaukee Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova and center Greg Monroe on a drive to the basket during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in ... more Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is congratulated by fans after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 112-94 in an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.