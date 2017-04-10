NBA Playoffs Boston Celtics: Hype and history

Despite entering the playoffs controlling the #1 seed in their conference, despite having a legitimate MVP candidate leading their roster, despite building an amazing team from what was once considered spare parts, despite the well-regarded coaching acumen of Brad Stevens and all the savvy moves made by Danny Ainge and despite this being a Cinderella story several seasons in the making, the Celtics are still under-hyped. In fact, the Celtics are maybe the most under-hyped first seed of recent memory.

