NBA playoffs 2017: Warriors coach Steve Kerr goes off script to speak on Easter, Isaiah Thomas

5 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

Warriors coach Steve Kerr continues to feed our ears with so much more than basketball X's and O's. Kerr, who has spoken out on Donald Trump , alternative facts and political policies in the past, went off script once again during his pregame press conference Sunday to give his sympathy to Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, whose sister died in a car accident Saturday .

