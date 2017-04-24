Morning Tip: Griffin's Injury Dampens Clippers' Playoff Run

Blake Griffin will miss the rest of the playoffs due to an injury to the plantar plate of his right big toe. And given the precarious state of the current team -- with both Griffin and point guard Chris Paul almost certain to become free agents after the playoffs and guard J.J. Redick an unrestricted free agent -- Griffin's absence and impact on the Clippers' window of contention couldn't have come at a worse time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBA.com.