Millsap, Hawks crush Wizards to get back into series
Houston Rockets guard James Harden runs into the scorers table whole chasing a loose ball during the second half in Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday Washington Wizards centre Ian Mahinmi, a 30-year-old reserve from France, will miss at least the team's next two National Basketball Association playoff games with a strained left calf, the Wizards said on Friday . After two tough losses on the road in the nation's capital, the Hawks delivered a dominant home win in Game 3 on Saturday.
