Millsap, Hardaway boost Hawks past Celtics
Paul Millsap scored 26 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a two-game skid with a 123-116 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Isaiah Thomas scored 35 points, Jae Crowder had 24 and Marcus Smart 18 for the Celtics.
