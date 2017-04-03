LeBron James goes to bat for a new David Griffin deal
Cavaliers GM David Griffin was unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension last summer with Cavs ownership and his contract will be up at the end of the season. Dave McMenamin reports that LeBron James would prefer that Griffin stick around for the long haul.
