Kings wrap up 11th straight season without playoff berth
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere, right, goes to the basket against during Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. less Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere, right, goes to the basket against during Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Sacramento, ... more Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, left, drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns center Alex Len during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
