J.R. Smith, Kyrie Irving get first-quarter shot blocks on Boston's Avery Bradley, Isaiah Thomas
J.R. Smith and Kyrie Irving both registered first-quarter shot blocks against Boston Celtics back court teammates Avery Bradley and Isaiah Thomas. Bradley beat Smith to the basket with less than eight minutes remaining in the quarter, but Smith recovered and pinned Bradley's shot to the basket.
