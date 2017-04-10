Hield, Lawson lead Kings past Suns, 1...

Hield, Lawson lead Kings past Suns, 129-104

18 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Buddy Hield scored a career-high 30 points and Ty Lawson had his first career triple-double, getting 22 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds as the Sacramento Kings beat the Phoenix Suns 129-104 on Tuesday night. The Kings never trailed, scoring the game's first nine points, leading by 19 at halftime and keeping a double-digit lead the entire second half.

