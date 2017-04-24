Hawks-Wizards, Bulls-Celtics headed to testy Game 5s
As the series between the Hawks and Wizards and Celtics and Bulls each enter pivotal Game 5s on Wednesday night, the tension and pressure is surfacing all over the place. The latest dustup came after Boston won its second straight game in Chicago to even that series at 2-2, with Butler essentially accusing Smart, the rugged Celtics guard, of being a fake tough guy.
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
