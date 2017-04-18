Free Agent Profile: P.J. Tucker

Free Agent Profile: P.J. Tucker

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Denver Stiffs

This creates an interesting conundrum for the front office: which veterans should be retained and which need to be added from outside of the organization to foster the best chance at building and sustaining a competitor over the next several years? The Nuggets could have up to $44.9 million available under the cap if they chose to renounce their FAs and let go, which means Denver has a wealth of options this offseason. As such, we here at Denver Stiffs will be exploring potential additions at all positions, both high-priced and not.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Stiffs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
News Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14) Aug '14 NCTERP 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,211 • Total comments across all topics: 280,527,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC